Saturday: Waterloo 6, Lincoln 1

What went wrong: A pair of late-period goals in the first and second frames helped Waterloo gain an early 2-1 advantage over Lincoln in Game 2 of the USHL Western Conference semifinals. Waterloo went on to add four goals in the third period to pull away and force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday as the Black Hawks went 3-for-7 on the power play. Lincoln had seven power-play chances of its own but converted just one on Mason Marcellus' lone goal in the second period.

What went right: Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Marcellus scored at the 17:34 mark on the power play to cut the Stars' deficit to 2-1. Doug Grimes picked up his third assist of the playoffs, while Tanner Ludtke added his first assist of the postseason. Ludtke's three-game goal streak came to an end. Despite allowing three power-play goals, two came in the final minutes of the third period, including one on a Lincoln empty net.

Up next: The Stars and Black Hawks conclude the series Sunday in Waterloo with the winner advancing to the Western Conference finals.