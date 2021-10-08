Power play: Wahlin provides eye-popping goal as Stars blow out Stampede at the Ice Box

Friday: Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 1.

What went right: Lucas Wahlin gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead at the Ice Box in the second period, and put himself up for early goal-of-the-year contention. After Luke Johnson scored his first of two USHL goals, Wahlin found a breakaway before being tripped, where he was still able to beat Sioux Falls goalie Isak Posch at the 12-minute mark, sliding on his stomach while putting the puck in the top corner.

Johnson added his second goal six minutes later as the Stars (2-1-1) scored three times in the second frame and took a commanding 4-0 lead after Henry Nelson scored his second goal of the season 24 seconds after Johnson's.

Gleb Veremyev and Noah Laba piled onto the Lincoln lead early in the third period. Veremyev scored the Stars second power-play goal to make it 5-0, before Laba cushioned it to 6-0 at the 6:26 mark in the third.

Kaiden Mbereko picked up his second victory, stopping 12 of 13 Sioux Falls shots.

What went wrong: Sioux Falls finally found the back of the net and broke Mbereko's shutout chance with a goal 13 seconds after Laba made it 6-0 Lincoln.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls meet again Saturday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at 6 p.m.

