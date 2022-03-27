Power play: Wahlin, Laba find the net again as Stars win sixth straight game

Sunday: Lincoln 5, Waterloo 3

What went right: Lincoln (32-16-5) took a 1-0 lead early in the first period after a Carter Schade goal, before going quiet for the next 41 minutes and 13 seconds. The Stars then erupted in the third period, scoring four straight goals, including two from Lucas Wahlin (who now has 24 goals) and one from Noah Laba.

Aidan Thompson picked up his 49th assist of the season and Mason Marcellus had his 29th on Wahlin's empty-netter.

Kaiden Mbereko made 35 saves on 38 shots and held the Blackhawks scoreless after the first period. The Stars had just four penalties on the night and killed both of Waterloo's power play attempts.

What went wrong: During Lincoln's dry spell, Waterloo scored three straight goals in just under 12 minutes to take a 3-1 lead in the first period. Two of the goals were scored 50 seconds apart.

The Stars finished 0-for-3 on their power play attempts.

Up next: Lincoln travels to Sioux City Friday with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Stars will put their six-game winning streak on the line.

