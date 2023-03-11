What went right: When Lincoln needed to find a goal Saturday, the Stars found it behind the veteran sticks of Doug Grimes, Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez. Then it was Cameron Whitehead's pads that sealed it at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha. Grimes and Ludtke scored third-period goals, including Ludtke's 27th of the season coming with 52 seconds remaining in the period. Fernandez scored the game-winner in the shootout, followed by a Whitehead save on Riley Rosenthal to help Lincoln sweep the Lancers Friday and Saturday in a home-and-home series. Dashel Oliver opened the scoring 2:46 for the Stars in the first period with his fourth of the year.