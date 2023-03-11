Saturday: Lincoln 4, Omaha 3, SO.
What went right: When Lincoln needed to find a goal Saturday, the Stars found it behind the veteran sticks of Doug Grimes, Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez. Then it was Cameron Whitehead's pads that sealed it at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha. Grimes and Ludtke scored third-period goals, including Ludtke's 27th of the season coming with 52 seconds remaining in the period. Fernandez scored the game-winner in the shootout, followed by a Whitehead save on Riley Rosenthal to help Lincoln sweep the Lancers Friday and Saturday in a home-and-home series. Dashel Oliver opened the scoring 2:46 for the Stars in the first period with his fourth of the year.
What went wrong: Omaha scored three consecutive goals to take a 3-1 lead over Lincoln, with Adam Cardona tying the game 12:11 in the first period, followed by Libor Nemec and Reese Laubach's second-period tallies. Omaha outshot Lincoln 15-3 in the second period and 33-28 overall. The Stars gave Omaha seven power-play chances, including one in overtime with Mason Marcellus called for interference 3:46 into overtime.
Up next: The Stars travel to Des Moines, Iowa to face the Buccaneers Friday, before hosting the Lancers Saturday at the Ice Box.