What went wrong: With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, the Storm scoring spree with four goals just over 9½ minutes. Alex Bump put Tri-City ahead to stay 4:13 into the period, followed by Cale Ashcroft at 8:12 and power-play goals by Trevor Connelly at 10:47 and Cameron Briere at 13:44. Tri-City scored three times on its nine power-play chances, while the Stars went 0-for-7. Storm goalie Cameron Korpi made 35 saves on 38 shots.