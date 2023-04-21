Friday: Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, the Storm scoring spree with four goals just over 9½ minutes. Alex Bump put Tri-City ahead to stay 4:13 into the period, followed by Cale Ashcroft at 8:12 and power-play goals by Trevor Connelly at 10:47 and Cameron Briere at 13:44. Tri-City scored three times on its nine power-play chances, while the Stars went 0-for-7. Storm goalie Cameron Korpi made 35 saves on 38 shots.
What went right: Jack Larrigan tied the game 1-1 early in the second period with a short-handed goal. Cole Crusberg-Roseen tied it 2-2 early in the third period before the Storm broke through. Boston Buckberger scored the final goal with less than two minutes to play.
Up next: The Stars conclude the regular season with a game at Tri-City at 7 p.m. Saturday in Kearney. The USHL playoffs begin on Monday.