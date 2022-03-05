 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power play: Tri-City peppers Lincoln with 8 goals, snaps Stars win streak

  • Updated
  • 0
'I'm having a lot of fun': New Star has starring role in 8-4 win over Waterloo

Saturday: Tri-City 8, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Tri-City, the top team in the USHL's Western Conference, scored three first-period goals and capitalized on a penalty-filled game that saw a combined 18 power-play opportunities in Kearney. The Storm finished 3-for-10 on the power play and tested Lincoln's defense with a 25-4 advantage in shots in the first period. Tri-City also scored short-handed, and Cole O'Hara put the Storm ahead 2-0 on a first-period penalty shot midway through the frame. It was O'Hara's 21st goal of the season. Mitchell Miller had bookend goals for Tri-City, scoring 5:30 into the first period to make it 1-0 before tallying his 20th goal of the season 13:20 into period three to close the scoring. The Stars finished 0-for-8 on power-play opportunities. Tri-City finished with 46 shots on net. The loss snaps Lincoln's five-game win streak.

What went right: Despite the loss, Cameron Whitehead finished with 38 saves in net. Lincoln rebounded in the third period to outshoot Tri-City 14-12.

People are also reading…

Up next: Lincoln and Tri-City match up again at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kearney.

The Stars defensemen are providing an offensive boost. Here's how they're doing it
Stars power play: Mbereko shuts out Sioux City as Stars move past Musketeers for second place
Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News