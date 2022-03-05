Power play: Tri-City peppers Lincoln with 8 goals, snaps Stars win streak

What went wrong: Tri-City, the top team in the USHL's Western Conference, scored three first-period goals and capitalized on a penalty-filled game that saw a combined 18 power-play opportunities in Kearney. The Storm finished 3-for-10 on the power play and tested Lincoln's defense with a 25-4 advantage in shots in the first period. Tri-City also scored short-handed, and Cole O'Hara put the Storm ahead 2-0 on a first-period penalty shot midway through the frame. It was O'Hara's 21st goal of the season. Mitchell Miller had bookend goals for Tri-City, scoring 5:30 into the first period to make it 1-0 before tallying his 20th goal of the season 13:20 into period three to close the scoring. The Stars finished 0-for-8 on power-play opportunities. Tri-City finished with 46 shots on net. The loss snaps Lincoln's five-game win streak.