 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power play: Three quick goals turn the tide for Lincoln over Fargo

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday: Lincoln 5, Fargo 0.

What went right: A quick three-goal burst in the first period and a healthy Stars squad took care of Fargo at the Ice Box. Lincoln scored three goals in a less-than-four-minute span in the first period. Michael Mesic tallied the eventual game-winning goal 14:40 into period one, followed by Tanner Ludtke's 14th of the season (16:05) and Keaton Peters' 13th (19:27). The Stars scored twice the rest of the way with a goal from Doug Grimes in the second period, and a rare empty-net goal 7:43 into period three from Brennan Ali. Cameron Whitehead picked up his third shutout of the season behind 32 saves. Lincoln finished 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

What went wrong: Fargo outshot Lincoln 32-29 and the Stars gave Fargo six power-play opportunities. 

Up next: The two teams meet again Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Future of bowl season, CFP analysis, Nebraska recruiting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News