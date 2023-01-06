Power play: Three quick goals turn the tide for Lincoln over Fargo

What went right: A quick three-goal burst in the first period and a healthy Stars squad took care of Fargo at the Ice Box. Lincoln scored three goals in a less-than-four-minute span in the first period. Michael Mesic tallied the eventual game-winning goal 14:40 into period one, followed by Tanner Ludtke's 14th of the season (16:05) and Keaton Peters' 13th (19:27). The Stars scored twice the rest of the way with a goal from Doug Grimes in the second period, and a rare empty-net goal 7:43 into period three from Brennan Ali. Cameron Whitehead picked up his third shutout of the season behind 32 saves. Lincoln finished 2-for-4 on the man advantage.