Power play: Third-period spree lets Stars skate past Stampede

What went right: Three consecutive goals in the third period carried Lincoln in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lincoln's Jake Beaune opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game, with Nikolai Mayorov and Yu Sato assisting. Aidan Thompson followed two Sioux Falls goals with a Stars tally late in the second period to tie it at 2-2. Down 4-2, Lincoln came back again with goals by Aleksei Sergeev, Cole Craft and Mayorov. Sato finished with three assists and Carter Schade two. The Stars were able to keep Sioux Falls out of the net on five of its six power plays.