Power play: Third-period spree lets Stars skate past Stampede

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4.
What went right: Three consecutive goals in the third period carried Lincoln in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lincoln's Jake Beaune opened the scoring less than four minutes into the game, with Nikolai Mayorov and Yu Sato assisting. Aidan Thompson followed two Sioux Falls goals with a Stars tally late in the second period to tie it at 2-2. Down 4-2, Lincoln came back again with goals by Aleksei Sergeev, Cole Craft and Mayorov. Sato finished with three assists and Carter Schade two. The Stars were able to keep Sioux Falls out of the net on five of its six power plays.
What went wrong: Across the second and third periods, Lincoln surrendered three goals in less than nine minutes of ice time. The Stars committed the game's first four penalties and allowed 13 shots in the first period. Lincoln's offense went 0-for-3 on the power play.
Up next: The Stars head to North Dakota to play the Fargo Force on three consecutive nights starting Thursday.
