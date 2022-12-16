Power play: Teddy bears and a win, Stars rally with big second period

What went right: Henry Nelson delayed the game with his second goal of the season, sparking a deluge of hundreds of teddy bears over the glass and more importantly rallying the Stars at the Ice Box. Nelson's goal, part of a three-goal second period for the Stars, tied the game 1-1 4:02 into the second frame. Tri-City answered Nelson's tally 26 seconds later, but Boston Buckberger and Keaton Peters added two more Lincoln goals to give Lincoln a 3-2 advantage. Mason Marcellus added an unassisted goal and Dashel Oliver an empty-net goal in the third period.