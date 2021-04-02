Power play: Stars' win streak snapped after Musketeer rally to win in overtime

Friday: Sioux City 2, Lincoln 1, OT.

What went wrong: Sioux City pushed its winning streak to six games with back-to-back power-play goals late in the game Friday in Sioux City, Iowa. The Musketeers, who snapped Lincoln's four-game winning streak, broke through with a goal at the 7:27 mark in period three to tie the game 1-1. Lincoln's Clay Hanus was then called for a tripping penalty 26 seconds into overtime. The Musketeers never allowed a Stars shot in the extra frame and scored the game-winning goal at the 1:40 mark.

What went right: Lincoln continued a point streak to six games despite the loss, moving to 4-0-2 over the past six contests. Cole Craft scored for the second consecutive game for the Stars with a tally 5:41 into the opening frame. Aidan McCarthy stopped 35 shots as the Stars were heavily outgunned 35-18 in shot total.

Up next: The Stars and the Musketeers face off again, this time at the Ice Box, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

