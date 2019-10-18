Friday: Lincoln 5, Youngstown 3
What went right: After going 0-for-6 Thursday on the power play at Des Moines, the Lincoln Stars converted 3 of 4 power-play chances Friday against the Youngstown Phantoms at the Ice Box. Matthew Barbolini, who sat out Thursday's contest, opened the scoring on the power play 11:13 into the first period. Josh Lopina broke a 1-1 tie in the second on the power play, and Barbolini netted his second of the night with four minutes left in the period to give Lincoln a 3-2 lead. Brock Bremer added the third power-play goal in the third, breaking the third tie, before Josh Groll added an empty-net tally with 14.6 seconds remaining.
What went wrong: Youngstown's Trevor Kuntar answered Lincoln's first three goals, completing a hat-trick 18:24 into the second period. Despite allowing three goals to Kuntar, Jacob Mucitelli got the last laugh in net, stuffing Kuntar in the third period on a one-on-one chance.
Whats next: Lincoln and Youngstown return to the Ice Box on Saturday at 7 p.m.