Power play: Stars start scoring but fall in overtime in season opener
Power play: Stars start scoring but fall in overtime in season opener

  • Updated
Saturday: Tri-City 3, Lincoln 2, OT.

What went wrong: Victor Czerneckianiar scored 37 seconds into overtime to spoil Lincoln's season opener in Kearney. Lincoln surrendered goals early and late in the second period, when the Stars committed four penalties. The Storm finished with a 29-9 advantage in shots.

What went right: Zach Urdahl, assisted by Dom James, got the Stars' first goal of the season at the 9:00 mark of the first period to put Lincoln up 1-0. Urdahl added a third-period goal to force overtime. Ryan Ouellette stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Stars. Tri-City was 0-for-6 on power play opportunities.

Up next: The Stars are set to play their home opener — a Nov. 13 game against Des Moines was postponed — against Waterloo at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
