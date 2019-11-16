Saturday: Dubuque 5, Lincoln 1.
What went wrong: After Lincoln took a 1-0 lead 1:19 into regulation, the Saints scored five unanswered goals to down the Stars in Dubuque, Iowa. The Stars were outshot 32-20, and missed a golden 5-on-3 power-play opportunity to begin the second period with the score tied 1-1. The Stars finished 1-for-5 on the man advantage. Ty Jackson put the Saints ahead 3-1 with 6 seconds remaining in the second period and Riese Gaber added a pair of third-period goals in a span of just over 90 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
What went right: Christian Sarlo continued to be red hot on the power-play for Lincoln, scoring his third goal on the man-advantage in the past four games. Sarlo has six goals on the season, four on the power play. Despite suffering the loss, Ryan McInchak made 27 saves and stopped Ryan Beck on a penalty shot in the first period.
What's next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box on Saturday, hosting the Fargo Force at 7 p.m.