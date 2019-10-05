Saturday: Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 4.
What went right: Matthew Miller scored a pair of third-period goals and Matthew Barbolini added an empty-net goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting Lincoln and spoiling the Stampede's banner celebration in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sioux Falls is the defending USHL Clark Cup champion. Travis Treloar gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the first period. It was Treloar's second goal of the season and the first time the Stars opened the scoring this season. Josh Groll added his second goal of the season in the second period, cutting the Stars' deficit to 3-2. Brock Bremer tied the game 3-3 late in the second with a power-play goal. Lincoln finished 2-for-2 on the man advantage, converting on three of its last four chances going back to its last game. Jacob Mucitelli made 19 saves on 23 shot attempts. The Stars outshot Sioux Falls 36-23.
You have free articles remaining.
What went wrong: After Treloar gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead, Sioux Falls scored three consecutive goals. Luke Weilandt gave the Stampede a 2-1 lead midway through the second frame, and Timo Bakos cushioned the lead to 3-1 minutes later.
What's next: The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ice Box in the Stars home opener.