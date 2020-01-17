Power play: Stars share the wealth in win over Team USA

What went right: The Stars started fast in Plymouth, Michigan, with Owen Michaels putting the visitors on the board 1 minute, 46 seconds after the game started. Less than six minutes later, Ty Glover scored to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. Carter Schade, the first overall pick in the 2019 Phase 1 USHL Draft who was recalled earlier this week, assisted on Glover's goal before getting a goal himself about halfway through the second period to give Lincoln a 4-0 lead. The Stars had six different players get a goal, including Dominic James and Schade getting their first ones of the season. Goalie Jacob Mucitelli made 33 saves on 36 shots.