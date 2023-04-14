Friday: Lincoln 4, Fargo 3, OT

What went right: The two teams combined for three goals in the final minute of regulation in Fargo, North Dakota. After the Force took a 3-1 lead at 19:12 with an empty-net goal, Mason Marcellus scored a power-play goal seven seconds later to make it 3-2. Doug Grimes scored his second goal of the game and 24th of the season just before the horn to tie it. Boston Buckberger then gave the Stars the win 27 seconds into overtime.

Tanner Ludtke assisted on the Stars' final three goals. Cameron Whitehead made 34 saves on 36 shots. It was Lincoln's ninth win in its last 11 games. Lincoln went 1-for-4 on the power play and denied the Force on all five of its chances.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Stars kept pace with Waterloo and remain a point behind the Black Hawks in the race for second place in the Western Conference. They gained a point on Tri-City, which lost in overtime at home to Des Moines, and are four points ahead of the Storm in the race for third.

What went wrong: A four-minute stretch in the third period saw the Force score three goals, including Bret Link's penalty shot and empty-netter.

Up next: The Stars play the Force again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fargo before returning to Nebraska to take on Tri-City in a home-and-home series next weekend to finish the regular season.