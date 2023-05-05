What went right: The Lincoln Stars responded to a 2-0 deficit with a three-goal second period and Mason Marcellus scored his fourth goal of the playoffs in the third period as the Stars evened the Western Conference final series 1-1 in Fargo, North Dakota. Boston Buckberger scored 2:19 into the second period on a Stars' power play, and German Yavash scored 14 seconds later to knot the score 2-2. After Fargo reclaimed the lead, Tanner Ludtke added his fourth of the playoffs with a shorthanded goal 8:26 into the period. Marcellus added Lincoln's go-ahead goal at 10:56 in the final frame on an assist from Doug Grimes and Jack Larrigan. Cameron Whitehead, who is 5-2 in 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs, finished with 23 saves.