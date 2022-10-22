Power play: Stars rally in third period, win fourth straight game

Saturday: Lincoln 4, Des Moines 3.

What went right: Boston Buckberger completed the Stars comeback effort at the Ice Box with his second goal of the season with 1:58 remaining in the third period. Lincoln trailed 3-2 with 5 minutes to play before Doug Grimes tied the game with 16:01 remaining. Buckberger lit the lamp nearly two minutes later to give Lincoln the lead.

Keaton Peters scored his fifth goal of the season in the first period and gave the Stars a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Patrick Raftery added a goal in the second period and helped Lincoln regain a 2-1 lead.

Lucas Massie picked up his second win, making 28 saves on 31 Des Moines' shots.

Lincoln, 6-1, has won four games in a row.

What went wrong: Des Moines went 1-for-4 on the power play while holding Lincoln to an 0-for-2 performance on the man advantage. Former Star Christian Kocsis gave Des Moines the 3-2 lead with his power-play marker in the third period.

Up next: The Stars hit the road with a trip to Omaha Friday against the Lancers, before making the trek to Kearney Saturday against the Tri-City Storm.