Friday: Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 5, SO.
What went right: Lincoln scored three third-period goals, including two shorthanded, to tie Sioux Falls at the end of regulation at the Ice Box. Antonio Fernandez was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Stars picked up their first win in five games. Trailing 4-2, Jack Larrigan and Daniel Sambuco scored shorthanded goals to knot the score 4-4 after Klavs Veinbergs was called for high sticking 5:55 into the third period. After the Stampede took a 5-4 lead with just under four minutes to play Henry Nelson's shot from the blue line found space to make it a 5-5 game.
What went wrong: Sioux Falls took a 1-0 lead 10:31 into the first period and held four separate leads over the Stars throughout 60 minutes of play. The Stars were limited to just one power play, while Sioux Falls drew four power plays and converted on two.
Up next: The Stars host Sioux City at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.