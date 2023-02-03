What went right: Lincoln scored three third-period goals, including two shorthanded, to tie Sioux Falls at the end of regulation at the Ice Box. Antonio Fernandez was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Stars picked up their first win in five games. Trailing 4-2, Jack Larrigan and Daniel Sambuco scored shorthanded goals to knot the score 4-4 after Klavs Veinbergs was called for high sticking 5:55 into the third period. After the Stampede took a 5-4 lead with just under four minutes to play Henry Nelson's shot from the blue line found space to make it a 5-5 game.