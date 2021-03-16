Power play: Stars pepper net too late in lopsided loss to Sioux Falls

What went wrong: The Stars surrendered the first eight goals of the game, and their rally was far too little, far too late in a loss at Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Stampede uncorked 15 shots in the first period and scored on four of them, then added three more goals in the second period. Nate Schweitzer and Luke Toporowski each had two goals. Sioux Falls got its first four goals past Stars goaltender Ryan Ouellette, then the next four against Aidan McCarthy, including Toporowski's second goal that made it 8-0. Sioux Falls scored on both of its power plays.