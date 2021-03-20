Power play: Stars outlast Omaha in overtime

What went right: For the second consecutive night, Cross Hanas scored, and this time it came with 50 seconds left in overtime to give the Stars a win at Ralston Arena in Omaha. Five different Stars scored. Dominic James tallied his seventh goal of the season to knot the score 1-1 in the first period. Gleb Veremyev scored his second goal of the season to give the Stars a 2-1 lead in the second. Nikolai Mayorov put the Stars in front in the second frame, 3-2, with his 11th goal of the season. Veremyev added his second point of the night on Stanley Cooley's third-period goal as the Stars took their third lead of the contest before Omaha forced overtime. It was the second overtime in a row for Lincoln following a 4-3 loss to Waterloo at the Ice Box on Friday.