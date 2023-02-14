What went wrong: Lincoln was called for a penalty 1:35 into overtime, and Des Moines capitalized nearly a minute later Tuesday to lift Des Moines at the Ice Box. The Stars, who had a five-game win streak snapped, recorded 47 shots, but it was Des Moines that capitalized with four goals on just 16 attempts. Des Moines scored twice in the second period on just five shot attempts. Lincoln went 0-for-2 on the power play.

What went right: Boston Buckberger, now on a six-game point streak, knotted the score 3-3 with 15 seconds left in regulation. Buckberger has recorded nine points over the course of his last six games, and this was his third consecutive multipoint game. Jared Mangan gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:04 in the first period. Brennan Ali regained the lead for the Stars at 2-1 13:58 into the period. The Stars have now earned at least one point in their last six games, going 5-0-1 in that span.