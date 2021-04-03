Power play: Stars get revenge, snap Musketeers win streak

What went right: After the Musketeers snapped Lincoln's four-game win streak Saturday in Sioux City, Iowa, Lincoln returned the favor and snapped the Musketeers' six-game win streak at the Ice Box. The Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first period when Noah Laba gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal 2:45 into period three. Coming out after the first intermission trailing 2-0, Stanley Cooley redirected Nick Nardecchia's shot to put the Stars on the board 2:29 into the second frame. Clay Hanus tied the game minutes later with his fifth goal of the season. Lincoln has now earned a point in its last seven games (6-0-1) at the Ice Box.