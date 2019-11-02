Saturday: Des Moines 6, Lincoln 4.
What went wrong: After trailing 3-0, Lincoln roared back and took a 4-3 lead before Des Moines rallied on home ice with the final three goals. It's the second time the Buccaneers have handed the Stars a loss in regulation this season. Cooper Fensterstock tied the game 6:27 into the final period and Noah Ellis gave the Bucs the lead for good with just under 5 minutes to play. Des Moines added a late empty-net goal. The loss snaps a five-game point streak for the Stars.
What went right: Trailing 3-0 for the second consecutive game, Josh Groll scored 15:51 into the second period, the first of three Stars goals in a span of 3:41 to the tie the game heading into the third period. Groll eventually gave Lincoln a 4-3 with his second goal of the game before Des Moines rallied. Groll has nine goals this season.
What's next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box to host the Omaha Lancers at 7 p.m. Friday.