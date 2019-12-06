Power play: Stars fall in shootout after fast start in Waterloo

Friday: Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2, SO.

What went wrong: After the Stars scored two first-period goals on Waterloo's goaltender Gabriel Carriere, Lincoln was unable to find the back of the net in Waterloo, Iowa. Carriere stopped 34 shots, including three Lincoln shootout attempts and one shot in overtime. The Black Hawks rallied for the final three goals, including Kyle Haskins; shootout winner in the third round. Despite leading the league in penalty minutes, the Stars allowed Waterloo just two power plays, as Lincoln went 0-for-4 on the man advantage, including a five-minute power play in the second period.

What went right: Brad Morrissey and Travis Treloar gave Lincoln the early 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in the first frame. Morrissey's fifth goal of the season puts him on a five-game point streak and now has nine points in nine games this season. Treloar added to the lead with his seventh of the season, saucering the puck to himself and beating Carriere top shelf. Jacob Mucitelli stopped 28 shots in regulation and the first two Waterloo shootout attempts.

Up next: Lincoln and Waterloo return to the ice Saturday at 7 p.m.

