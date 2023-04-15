Saturday: Lincoln 3, Fargo 0.

What went right: There was no Saturday letdown after the Stars rallied Friday in the final minute of regulation and overtime to down the Force in dramatic fashion. Lincoln scored goals in every period, including German Yavash’s marker 4:17 into the first period Saturday to take a 1-0 lead. Cole Crusberg-Roseen capitalized on a Stars’ power play 4:53 in the second and Brennan Ali added the finishing touch in the third period with an empty-net goal 18:34 in the final frame. Cameron Whitehead earned back-to-back wins and backstopped 28 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

What went wrong: With a 2-0 lead, Lincoln received back-to-back penalties in the second period to Daniel Sambuco for hooking at 5:49 and Henry Nelson for cross checking that gave Fargo a 5-on-3 man-advantage, but the Stars were able to escape without any damage. In the standings, Waterloo defeated Sioux City 4-1 to stay one point ahead of Lincoln in the USHL Western Conference standings for second place with two games left in the regular season.

Up next: The Stars close out the regular season hosting Tri-City Friday at 7 p.m., before traveling to Kearney to face the Storm in the regular-season finale Saturday.