Power Play: Stars comeback bid falls short in Green Bay

What went wrong: The Gamblers took a 4-0 lead in the second period and added two goals in the final 6 minutes of regulation to shut down the visiting Stars. Jack Schmaltz and Tyler Paquette scored 11 seconds apart early in the second period, giving Green Bay a 3-0 lead. Trevor Smith tallied the Gamblers' fourth qoal, giving Green Bay three goals on 12 shots in the second period. After Lincoln cut the deficit to 4-3, the Gamblers scored a power-play goal after Brad Morrissey took a major-kneeing penalty and added an empty-net goal for the 6-3 victory.