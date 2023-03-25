Saturday: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 2.

What went right: Antonio Fernandez's ninth goal of the season gave Lincoln a two-goal cushion in the third period and Dashel Oliver sealed the deal with an empty-net goal as the Stars (31-18-4) officially clinched a Clark Cup Playoff berth in Sioux City, Iowa. It is the second consecutive season the Stars will have appeared in the playoffs and first time Lincoln has made back-to-back playoff appearances since the 2011-13 seasons.

Keaton Peters broke open the scoring 11:01 in Lincoln's two-goal period. Jared Mangan added his 12th of the season with 17 seconds left in the period. Klavs Veinbergs marker 1:37 into period two gave Lincoln a 3-0 lead.

What went wrong: After Sioux City rallied down 3-0 Friday, the Musketeers were at it again Saturday with a second-period goal to cut Lincoln's lead to 3-1 and scored 1:20 into the third period making it 3-2.

Up next: Lincoln returns to action Wednesday at the Ice Box against the Tri-City Storm at 11 a.m.