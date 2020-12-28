 Skip to main content
Power play: Stars can't convert on power-play chances in road loss
Monday: Waterloo 5, Lincoln 2

What went wrong: Zach Michaelis opened the scoring Monday in Waterloo, Iowa, at the 7:42 mark in the first period to give the Black Hawks a 1-0 lead. Ryan O'Hara later made it 2-0 with a goal in the second period. A hooking penalty from the Stars' Joey Larson allowed for Kyler Kleven to put away a power-play goal in the third period to make it 3-1. Matt Argentina later scored for Waterloo to make it 4-1. Lincoln was 0-for-5 on power-play opportunities. Waterloo's Wyatt Schingoethe scored an empty-netter to make it 5-2.

What went right: The Stars' Jacob Bauer brought to Stars to within one with a second-period goal off an assist from Aidan Thompson. Spencer Smith later made it 4-2 late in the third frame.

Up next: Lincoln takes on Tri-City on the road Thursday at 7 p.m.

