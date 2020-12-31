Power play: Smith returns favor, Stars down Tri-City

Thursday: Lincoln 3, Tri-City 1.

What went right: Spencer Smith scored his first goal of the season last Saturday on a nifty pass from Stanley Cooley after Cooley passed up on an empty-net chance in Lincoln's 5-2 victory at the Ice Box. Smith repaid the the Stars captain Thursday in Kearney, assisting on Cooley's first USHL goal in the first period.

Joey Larson added his second of the season in the second period to give Lincoln (3-5-1) a 2-0 lead. Smith added his own goal in the third period to gave Lincoln a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Ryan Ouellette, facing his former team, allowed one goal against 27 saves. Ouellette has played in all nine games thus far for Lincoln, starting eight.

What went wrong: Tri-City broke the shutout with a power-play goal 9:28 into the third. The Storm finished with a 6-on-4 man advantage after Jake Beaune was called for boarding late in the game.

Up next: Lincoln and Tri-City return to action Saturday at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0