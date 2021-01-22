 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power play: Sluggish Stars get shut out at Tri-City
View Comments

Power play: Sluggish Stars get shut out at Tri-City

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Tri-City 5, Lincoln 0.

What went wrong: Lincoln struggled to get off shots, trying only seven in the first two periods and finishing with 17, while the Stars allowed a hat trick to the Storm's Hunter Strand, who scored a goal in each period. The Stars were 0-for-7 on the power play and yielded a first-period goal to Strand on a Tri-City power play. Tri-City took 36 shots and scored all five goals against Ryan Ouellette.

What went right: Lincoln's offense perked up a little in the third period with 10 shots.

Up next: The Stars and Storm flip venues Saturday, playing at the Ice Box at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Stars hockey logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What does a hockey fight look like to a linesman? We found out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News