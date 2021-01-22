Power play: Sluggish Stars get shut out at Tri-City

What went wrong: Lincoln struggled to get off shots, trying only seven in the first two periods and finishing with 17, while the Stars allowed a hat trick to the Storm's Hunter Strand, who scored a goal in each period. The Stars were 0-for-7 on the power play and yielded a first-period goal to Strand on a Tri-City power play. Tri-City took 36 shots and scored all five goals against Ryan Ouellette.