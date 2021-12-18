Power play: Sioux Falls too much for Stars on Saturday

What went wrong: Cal Thomas scored a pair of unassisted goals, including the game's opening tally at the 15:11 mark of the first period in Sioux Falls and the Stampede defeated Lincoln for the first time in regulation this season. Thomas added an empty-net goal with under a minute to play for his second of the game. After the Stars and Stampede entered the first intermission tied 2-2, former Star Jack Silich scored his first goal since being traded to the Stampede in the second period to provide the eventual game winner. The Stars finished 1-for-6 on the power play and had three power-play opportunities in the third period that they were unable to convert.