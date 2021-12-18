Power play: Sioux Falls too much for Stars on Saturday

Saturday: Sioux Falls 5, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: Cal Thomas scored a pair of unassisted goals, including the game's opening tally at the 15:11 mark of the first period in Sioux Falls and the Stampede defeated Lincoln for the first time in regulation this season. Thomas added an empty-net goal with under a minute to play for his second of the game. After the Stars and Stampede entered the first intermission tied 2-2, former Star Jack Silich scored his first goal since being traded to the Stampede in the second period to provide the eventual game winner. The Stars finished 1-for-6 on the power play and had three power-play opportunities in the third period that they were unable to convert.
What went right: Carter Schade tied the game 1-1 for Lincoln nearly 30 seconds after Thomas' first tally for his first goal of the season. After the Stampede made it 2-1, Griffin Jurecki answered with his sixth goal of the season and third in his last four games. Ben Behrens, serving as a replacement goalie for Lincoln with Kaidan Mbereko at the World Juniors with Team USA and Cameron Whitehead still scratched with an injury, made 35 saves on 39 Stampede shots.
Up next: The Stars return to action Dec. 31 in Kearney to face the Tri-City Storm at 7 p.m.