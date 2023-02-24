What went wrong: Sioux Falls tied the game midway through the third period on a goal from Will McDonough, then Chris Pelosi ended it 3:19 into overtime Friday in Sioux Falls, Iowa. The Stampede had every answer for Lincoln, including taking a 2-1 lead into the third period after tying the game at 1-1 with five second left in the opening period. It is the third consecutive game Lincoln has outshot its opponent and lost. The Stars posted 37 shots to the Stamepede's 24 on Friday.