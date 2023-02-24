Friday: Sioux Falls 4, Lincoln 3, OT.
What went wrong: Sioux Falls tied the game midway through the third period on a goal from Will McDonough, then Chris Pelosi ended it 3:19 into overtime Friday in Sioux Falls, Iowa. The Stampede had every answer for Lincoln, including taking a 2-1 lead into the third period after tying the game at 1-1 with five second left in the opening period. It is the third consecutive game Lincoln has outshot its opponent and lost. The Stars posted 37 shots to the Stamepede's 24 on Friday.
What went right: Lincoln took a 3-2 lead on Mason Marcellus' 14th goal of the season 5:11 into the third period. Henry Nelson opened the scoring 8:42 into the first period with his fifth of the year. Tanner Ludtke scored his 24th goal of the year 44 seconds into the third, followed by Marcellus' tally nearly 4½ minutes later to give the Stars a one-goal advantage.
Up next: Lincoln hosts Sioux Falls on Saturday at the Ice Box at 6 p.m.