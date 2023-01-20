Power play: Sioux City sweeps Lincoln in weekend series

Saturday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 1.
What went right: Sioux City took a 4-0 lead over Lincoln for the second consecutive game, this time on home ice at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Sawyer School scored 1:13 into the second period to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. Sioux City added a goal from Ben Doran later in the period before Ren Morque and Dylan Godbout added third-period goals for Sioux City. Lincoln finished with seven penalties and allowed one power-play goal on four Sioux City opportunities. Musketeer goalie Croix Kochendorfer picked up his second win on back-to-back nights against Lincoln with a 26-save performance. The Musketeers defeated Lincoln 4-2 Friday at the Ice Box.
What went right: Mason Marcellus broke the Sioux City shutout 15:11 into the third with a power-play goal and his 10th tally of the season. Lincoln went 1-for-1 on the the man advantage. Lucas Massie, who appeared in net for the first time since Dec. 31 for Lincoln, made 21 saves on 25 Musketeer shots.
Up next: Lincoln closes out January on the road with a showdown against Waterloo on Friday before heading to Des Moines on Saturday.