Power play: Sioux City sweeps Lincoln in weekend series

What went right: Sioux City took a 4-0 lead over Lincoln for the second consecutive game, this time on home ice at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Sawyer School scored 1:13 into the second period to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead. Sioux City added a goal from Ben Doran later in the period before Ren Morque and Dylan Godbout added third-period goals for Sioux City. Lincoln finished with seven penalties and allowed one power-play goal on four Sioux City opportunities. Musketeer goalie Croix Kochendorfer picked up his second win on back-to-back nights against Lincoln with a 26-save performance. The Musketeers defeated Lincoln 4-2 Friday at the Ice Box.