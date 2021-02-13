Power play: Sioux City scores three unanswered goals to hold off Stars

Saturday: Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1

What went wrong: Sioux City overcame a 1-0 deficit in the first period to score the final three goals. All three Musketeers goals came unassisted. Despite allowing Lincoln five power-play opportunities, Sioux City did not allow Lincoln to score on the man advantage.

What went right: Lincoln outshot the Musketeers 37-26 and got a goal from James Stefan 6:59 into period one. It was Stefan's fifth goal of the season and sixth point in the Stars last seven games. Lincoln allowed Sioux City one power-play chance and killed it off. Ryan Ouellette made 23 saves despite the loss.

Up next: The Stars travel to take on Sioux Falls on Monday. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m.

