What went right: The Stars scored three straight goals in the second period at the Ice Box after the Musketeers took a 3-2 lead. Antonio Fernandez gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead early in the first period with a power-play goal. After Sioux City took a 2-1 lead, Cole Crusberg-Rosen scored less than a minute later to tie it. After Ryan Conmy, Sioux City's leading goal scorer, gave the Musketeers a 3-2 lead at 9:26 of the second, Lincoln scored three goals over the next eight minutes to take control. Klavs Veinbergs tied it at 11:36, Doug Grimes put the Stars in front at 13:47 and Brennan Ali added an insurance goal at 17:15. Mason Marcellus, Jack Larrigan and Veinbergs each had two assists. Lucas Massie made 23 saves.