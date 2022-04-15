Power Play: Second-period outburst helps Force snap Stars' win streak

What went wrong: With the score tied 1-1, the Force took the lead with a scoring flurry in the first four minutes of the second period in Fargo, North Dakota, to snap Lincoln's three-game winning streak. Fargo scored power-play goals at the one minute mark and at 3:25, and when Lincoln's Aidan Thompson got his 24th of the season seconds later, Felikks Gavars got his first of two at 3:45 to put Fargo up 4-2. His second goal early in the third period put Fargo up 5-3. Bret Link added two third-period goals to help seal the rout.