Power Play: Second-period outburst helps Force snap Stars' win streak

Saturday: Fargo 9, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: With the score tied 1-1, the Force took the lead with a scoring flurry in the first four minutes of the second period in Fargo, North Dakota, to snap Lincoln's three-game winning streak. Fargo scored power-play goals at the one minute mark and at 3:25, and when Lincoln's Aidan Thompson got his 24th of the season seconds later, Felikks Gavars got his first of two at 3:45 to put Fargo up 4-2. His second goal early in the third period put Fargo up 5-3. Bret Link added two third-period goals to help seal the rout.

What went right: Lucas Wahlin put the Stars up 1-0 midway through the first period on an unassisted goal for this 30th of the season then added his 31st late in the second. Reid Daavettila got his first score of the season, getting a power-play goal in the third on an assist from Thompson.

Up next: The Stars and the Force do it again Saturday night at 6 in Fargo.

