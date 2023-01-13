Power play: Quick start propels to Lincoln victory on the road

Friday: Lincoln 4, Tri-City 1.

What went right: Keaton Peters scored 44 seconds into regulation and Doug Grimes cushioned the Lincoln lead minutes later to put the Stars off and running over Tri-City in Kearney. It was Peter's 14th goal of the season.

After a scoreless second period, Henry Nelson gave Lincoln a 3-0 lead, followed by Tanner Ludtke's team-leading 16th goal of the season on the power play. Cameron Whitehead made 19 saves, allowing just one goal in the third period. Lincoln killed off all five Tri-City power plays.

Lincoln peppered Tri-City in shots on goal 11-5 in the third period, and outshot the Storm overall 27-23. Klavs Veinbergs returned to action after the World Juniors, picking up an assist on Nelson's goal 55 seconds in period three.

What went wrong: Tri-City spoiled the shutout scoring 14:57 into the third period on a tally from Trevor Connelly. Lincoln committed 12 penalties totaling 35 minutes.

Up next: Lincoln and Tri-City meet again Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ice Box.