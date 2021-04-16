Power play: Posma leads Omaha past Stars with hat trick

What went wrong: Michael Posma had three goals for Omaha at Ralston Arena, capping his hat trick with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play in the Lancers' three-goal third period. Omaha challenged Lincoln early with an aggressive offense in the first period, outshooting the Stars 16-9 in the first in taking a 2-0 lead. The Lancers finished 2-for-8 on the power play and limited Lincoln to a 1-for-8 performance on the man advantage.

What went right: Ryan Ouellette made 14 stops in the first period for the Stars and earned his 1,000th save of the season in the first frame. Ouellette is the first Lincoln goaltender to reach 1,000 saves since Tomas Vomacka did it in the 2017-18 season. Vomacka recently signed a contract with the Nashville Predators of the NHL. The Stars scored twice in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2 behind goals from Stanley Cooley and Jake Beaune, who committed to play hockey at Robert Morris earlier this week. Aidan Thompson added his 10th goal of the season for Lincoln late in the third period.