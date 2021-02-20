Power play: Omaha scores 3 times in third period in beating Stars

Saturday: Omaha 4, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Omaha held a 14-4 advantage in shots in the fourth period, and the result was three goals. Zach Dubinsky, Nolan Renwick, and Cam Mitchell all scored, the last with an empty net. For the game, Lincoln was outshot 32-22. One night after allowing nine power-play chances against Tri-City, the Stars had to deal with seven Omaha power plays.

What went right: Lincoln had a 2-1 lead after two periods, getting goals by Jake Beaune in the first and Clay Hanus in the second, on which Beaune assisted. The Stars limited the Lancers to six shots in the opening period.

Up next: The Stars hit the road to face Sioux City at 7 p.m. Friday.

