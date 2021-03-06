Power play: Omaha rallies to hand Stars eighth consecutive loss

What went wrong: Despite Clay Hanus giving Lincoln a 1-0 lead early in period one at the Ice Box, Omaha responded with the final three goals and sent the Stars to their eighth consecutive loss. It was the third matchup between the USHL rivals in the past five days. Zach Dubinsky continued a trend of ex-Stars scoring on his former Lincoln team. Dubinsky's goal tied the game 1-1 early in the second period. Cam Mitchell scored the tiebreaking goal 4:54 into period three and Ryan Lautenbach iced the game on an empty-net, power-play goal. It is the 16th time Lincoln has scored first and it now holds an 8-7-1 record after lighting the lamp first.