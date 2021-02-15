Power play: O'Leary scores twice shorthanded as Stars rout Sioux Falls

What went right: After Jack Beaune scored 1:10 into regulation and gave the Lincoln Stars a 1-0 lead at intermission, Jack O'Leary put Lincoln ahead 3-0 on two shorthanded goals in the second period. It was O'Leary's fourth and fifth tallies of the season. Yu Sato gave Lincoln some extra cushion with his first of the year to give the Stars a 4-1 lead. After Sioux Falls cut the deficit to 4-2, James Stefan scored on the power play and Cole Craft put the game away with his sixth goal of the year. Ryan Ouellette made 25 saves for his seventh victory in net. Lincoln held a 38-28 shot advantage over the Stampede.