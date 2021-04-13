Power play: O'Leary scores twice in Stars' win

Tuesday: Lincoln 5, Des Moines 1.

What went right: Jack O'Leary scored the opening and closing goals for Lincoln and set a career high in season points with 29 in the victory in Des Moines, Iowa. O'Leary scored 1 minute, 34 seconds into the first period after winning a faceoff draw and took a pass from Aidan Thompson in the slot.

The Stars powered to three goals in the third period after Michael Mastrodomenico gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead on the power play in the second frame. Dominic James, Nikolai Mayorov and O'Leary all tallied goals goals in the third as Mayorov scored the Stars second power-play goal.

Lincoln finished 2-for-7 on the man advantage.

What went wrong: Des Moines tied the game 1-1 minutes after O'Leary gave Lincoln the opening lead. Zach Urdahl, who led the Stars in points before being traded to the Buccaneers, finished minus-1 on the ice in the first reunion between the two teams.

Up next: Lincoln travels to Omaha for a 7 p.m Friday game before returning to the Ice Box on Saturday to host Sioux Falls.

