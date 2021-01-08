 Skip to main content
Power play: O'Leary knocks home overtime goal to carry Lincoln Stars to win over Des Moines
  Updated
Friday: Lincoln 3, Des Moines 2.

What went right: Jack O'Leary scored 31 seconds into overtime to lift the Stars to a win at the Ice Box. Aidan Thompson and Carter Schade assisted on the game-winner. Nick Nardecchia's goal (Schade and Dominic James assisting) at 8:34 of the third period tied it a 2-2. The Stars got on the board first at the 7:33 mark of the second period, Cole Craft knocking in a goal off Stanley Cooley's assist; it was only Lincoln's fourth power-play goal of the season in 49 tries at the time. Lincoln's Ryan Ouellette stopped all nine shots he faced in the first period and finished with 20 saves on 22 shots. The Stars killed off all three Des Moines power-play opportunities, two in the first period.

What went wrong: The Stars may have shut out Des Moines in the first period, but they got off only one shot themselves. The Buccaneers struck for two quick goals, by Matt Choupani and Zakary Karpa, less than two minutes apart in the third period to lead 2-1. Des Moines outshot Lincoln 22-21 for the game.

Up next: The Stars take on Des Moines again Saturday, this time on the road.

