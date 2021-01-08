Power play: O'Leary knocks home overtime goal to carry Lincoln Stars to win over Des Moines

What went right: Jack O'Leary scored 31 seconds into overtime to lift the Stars to a win at the Ice Box. Aidan Thompson and Carter Schade assisted on the game-winner. Nick Nardecchia's goal (Schade and Dominic James assisting) at 8:34 of the third period tied it a 2-2. The Stars got on the board first at the 7:33 mark of the second period, Cole Craft knocking in a goal off Stanley Cooley's assist; it was only Lincoln's fourth power-play goal of the season in 49 tries at the time. Lincoln's Ryan Ouellette stopped all nine shots he faced in the first period and finished with 20 saves on 22 shots. The Stars killed off all three Des Moines power-play opportunities, two in the first period.