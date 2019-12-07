Power play: Morrissey scores twice in Stars' win

What went right: Lincoln picked up three of a possible four points against the USHL's Western Conferences top team in Waterloo, Iowa. Brad Morrissey scored twice to bring his season total to seven and Christian Sarlo added his sixth power-play goal of the season. Lincoln scored twice on the power play against Waterloo, which tops the USHL in penalty kill percentage. Newly acquired Nick Nardecchia scored his first goal of the season, and Travis Treloar scored for the second time in the last two games.