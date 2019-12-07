Power play: Morrissey scores twice in Stars' win

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Waterloo 3.
What went right: Lincoln picked up three of a possible four points against the USHL's Western Conferences top team in Waterloo, Iowa. Brad Morrissey scored twice to bring his season total to seven and Christian Sarlo added his sixth power-play goal of the season. Lincoln scored twice on the power play against Waterloo, which tops the USHL in penalty kill percentage. Newly acquired Nick Nardecchia scored his first goal of the season, and Travis Treloar scored for the second time in the last two games.
What went wrong: Despite picking up the victory, Lincoln goaltender Jacob Mucitelli was ejected for spearing. Mucitelli made 24 saves on 26 shots, before being tossed after Waterloo's second goal. The Black Hawks added the last two goals of the contest to close the gap to 5-3.
Up next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box on Friday and Saturday, hosting the Des Moines Buccaneers.