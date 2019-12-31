Power Play: McInchak, blue line shine in loss at Tri-City

Tuesday: Tri-City 6, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: Lincoln was outshot 52-21 Tuesday as the Storm posted 23 shots in the first period. Despite Tri-City's 23-7 shot advantage in the first period, Lincoln goaltender Ryan McInchak stopped all 23. After the second period ended 2-2, Tri-City pulled away in the third with a pair of early goals. Sam Rhoades scored 1:06 into the third, and Davis Burnside game Tri-City a 4-2 lead 7:32 into the frame. After Lincoln made it 4-3 midway in the period, Tri-City tacked on two more late goals.
What went right: Defenseman Colby Enns scored his first two goals in the USHL, including a goal that tied the game 2-2 15:05 into the second period. Enns second goal cut the Tri-City lead to 4-3 midway in the third period. Robert McCollum, a defenseman, scored his second goal of the season, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead 5:52 into period two. Despite the loss, McInchak made a season-high 46 saves.
What's next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box on Friday to host the Omaha Lancers at 7 p.m.