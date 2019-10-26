Saturday: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 1.
What went right: Stars goalie Ryan McInchak had 28 saves on a busy night in Sioux City, Iowa. The Stars scored in every period, putting the game away with two goals in the third. Matthew Barbolini opened the scoring and closed it for the Stars, making it 4-1 in the third period with his seventh goal. Christian Sarlo and Zach Urdahl also scored for Lincoln. Josh Lopina, Brock Bremer and Ross Mitton had assists for the Stars, who are tied with Waterloo in points atop the USHL's Western Conference.
What went wrong: It's a good thing the Stars were efficient, because they were outshot 29-14. Sioux City had a whopping 13 shots in the first period.
What's next: The Stars host Cedar Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday.