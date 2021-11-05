Power play: Mastrodomenico, Jurecki both score 2 in Stars win

Friday: Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 2

What went right: Michael Mastrodomenico and Griffin Jurecki each had their first multi-goal games of the season for the Stars at the Ice Box. They each scored a goal in the second and third periods.

Aidan Thompson scored the opening goal midway through the first half on a Joaquim Lemay assist. Thompson also provided two assists.

Cameron Whitehead made 22 saves.

The Lincoln penalty kill was on point, conceding just one goal on eight Stampede advantages.

What went wrong: Penalties continue to plague the Stars, with eight minors again on Friday night.

Up next: The Stars will host Des Moines next Friday at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0