Friday: Lincoln 3, Des Moines 0.
What went right: Cameron Whitehead stopped all 21 shots he faced from Des Moines Friday for his fourth shutout of the season, and captain Mason Marcellus recorded his 100th USHL point with a third-period as assist in Des Moines, Iowa. Keaton Peter's tally 2:58 into the second period broke the scoring, while Doug Grimes and Patrick Raftery added third-period goals. Marcellus' plateau came 16:44 on Grimes' power-play goal to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. The Lincoln captain has 54 points on the season to lead the Stars in scoring.
What went wrong: The Stars allowed Des Moines four power-play opportunities and committed six penalties throughout Friday. Cole Crusberg-Roseen was called for a game misconduct on a major-boarding call with 51 seconds left in the first period. 17 of Lincoln's penalty minutes came in the first period of play, which included Crusberg-Roseen's five-minute major.
Up next: Lincoln returns to the Ice Box Saturday to host the Omaha Lancers at 6 p.m.