What went right: Cameron Whitehead stopped all 21 shots he faced from Des Moines Friday for his fourth shutout of the season, and captain Mason Marcellus recorded his 100th USHL point with a third-period as assist in Des Moines, Iowa. Keaton Peter's tally 2:58 into the second period broke the scoring, while Doug Grimes and Patrick Raftery added third-period goals. Marcellus' plateau came 16:44 on Grimes' power-play goal to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. The Lincoln captain has 54 points on the season to lead the Stars in scoring.