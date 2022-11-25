Power play: Ludtke rallies Lincoln in third period, nets his third multigoal game

Friday: Lincoln 3, Des Moines 2.

What went right: After surrendering a 1-0 first-period lead, Tanner Ludtke found the net twice in the third period to rally Lincoln in the final 20 minutes. Ludtke, who has 10 goals this season, marked his third multigoal game; it's and the seventh time Lincoln has had a player score at least twice in a contest. Dasher Oliver opened the scoring for Lincoln 7:10 into the first period with a shot after entering the offensive zone that trickled across the goal line. Lucas Massie played in his sixth game of the season and moved to 4-0-0 after stopping 28 Des Moines' shots.

What went wrong: Carter Batchelder knotted the score just past the midway point of the second period, and former Star Christian Kocsis tallied his fifth goal of the season and second against Lincoln to give the Buccaneers a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes of play. Kocsis, who played for Lincoln for 45 games during the 2020-22 seasons, has only scored goals against Nebraska-based USHL teams this season. He has two goals against Tri-City, one against Omaha and two against this Stars, and is currently on a three-game goal streak.

Up next: The Stars travel to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to face the Stampede at 6 p.m. Saturday.